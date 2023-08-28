Swiss lost places: Hotel Belvédère

The glory days are over, but the hotel was still open in 2010. KEYSTONE / PETER KLAUNZER

Hotels, castles, train stations and even an entire industrial sites: what happens to these places when they are no longer needed? Swiss public television, SRF, went on a search in Switzerland for these lost places. Part one of five.

The Hotel Belvédère on the Furka Pass is probably the most recognisable hotels in the world. It was built in 1882 by the Seiler hotelier family on a prominent hairpin bend, with the best views of the Valais and Bernese Alps and in the immediate vicinity of the Rhone Glacier, a main attraction of the area.

Since the hotel has opened its doors, the Rhone Glacier has retreated so much that it can no longer be seen from the hotel. The Belvédère itself has developed into a popular photo subject. It adorns postcards, has gone viral on social media and even James Bond himself raced across the Furka roads in 1965 in his Aston Martin, past the Belvédère.

At the end of the 19th century, at the peak of the Belle Époque, the Hotel Belvédère could accommodate up to 90 guests. Joseph Seiler had the hotel expanded several times due to this high demand.

Summer 2020: The street and the car park are busy, but there is not a soul in the hotel. KEYSTONE / URS FLUUELER

It was the golden age of the hotel industry. Within three decades, the number of hotels in Valais alone quadrupled from 79 in 1880 to 321 hotels shortly before the WWI.

In the 1920s, new means of transportation such as the Postbus and the railways brought an increasing number of guests to the Rhone Glacier. Trips to the area were designed as multi-day trips with an overnight stay. But with the advent of private transport, these instead became one-day round trips. Ultimately, the automobile ensured that fewer and fewer travelers stayed at hotels in the area. The Belvédère was also affected.

There was still some action: the Hotel Belvédère in 1947. KEYSTONE/PHOTOPRESS-ARCHIV/STR

In 1988, the Carlen family from the town of Brig in canton Valais, bought the hotel. Most recently, Philipp and Rosmarie Carlen ran the business. However, the pressure involved in preserving the old building was too much for them. In 2015 they broke up. The Belvédère has been closed since then. The vacant hotel is for sale.

Factsheet Hotel Belvédère SRF SRF-SWI Location: Furka Pass, canton Valais Year of construction: 1882 Purpose: Joseph Seiler, the son of hotel pioneer Alexander Seiler I., begins construction on the hotel. Towards the end of the 19th century, the hotel was expanded several times. In the years prior to WWI, up to 70 guests arrived daily during the high season. In 1984, canton Valais acquired the shares in the real estate company, Gletsch AG, which had been founded by the Seiler hotelier family. This also included the Hotel Belvédère. Abandoned since: 2015 End of insertion





