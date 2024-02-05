Swiss mergers and acquisitions weakened in 2023

Among the most significant acquisitions was that of Credit Suisse by UBS for $3.5 billion © Keystone / Michael Buholzer

Swiss mergers and acquisitions suffered from a prolonged period of uncertainty in 2023 due to geopolitical conflicts, the recession and high energy prices, consultants KPMG reported on Monday.

Last year, KPMG recorded a 25% drop to 484 transactions, compared with 647 transactions in 2022. The total value is $72.2 billion (CHF62.8 billion) compared with $138.5 billion a year earlier, it said in a statement.

“Hopes of a return to pre-pandemic levels were dashed in 2023. This is the second worst year of the decade in terms of volume,” KPMG said.

On the podium of the most active sectors, industry took first place with 98 deals, representing a 20% share of the total. In second place, technology, media and telecommunications accounted for 16%, with 76 deals. Finally, the bronze medal goes to pharmaceuticals and life sciences, with 72 deals, 15% of the total.

Last June, the Bunge-Viterra merger was the largest deal, valued at $17.3 billion.

Among the most significant acquisitions was that of Credit Suisse by UBS for $3.5 billion in March. This was the first-ever merger between two banks of global systemic importance, according to the firm.

Roche and Novartis were among the top five deals of the year in their sectors. Roche continued to source biotech innovations, and Novartis resumed its acquisitions.

