Swiss minister attends memorial service for victims of Hamas attacks

Albert Rösti, who is the head of the Federal Department of the Environment, Transport and Communications, joined a memorial service at a synagogue in Bern on Monday evening. © Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

read aloud pause

X

A memorial service for the victims of the terrorist attacks on Israel by Hamas was held at a synagogue in Bern on Monday evening. Swiss government minister Albert Rösti attended and offered condolences on behalf of the federal government.

This content was published on October 17, 2023 - 10:53

Keystone-SDA

In his address, Rösti said, “I am here today to convey to you, as Jews in Switzerland, on behalf of the Federal Council, the deepest sympathy and great condolences of the national government. We share your grief, we share your horror.”

+ How easy is it to declare Hamas a terrorist organisation?

The Federal Council condemned the “barbaric terrorist attacks” in the strongest possible terms and called for the immediate release of all hostages held by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Rösti said. The Federal Council also recognised Israel's legitimate will for national defense and security, he said.

The government also came to the decision that Hamas must be classified as a terrorist organisation, he said.

“We are completely stunned in view of the people who rejoice in the indescribable brutality, and celebrate it in public,” said Rösti, who strongly condemned the behavior at numerous pro-Palestinian events, including in Europe.

Swiss among casualties

Among the victims of the Hamas attacks is also a Swiss-Israeli dual citizen, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis confirmed on Friday. SWISS International Airlines flew 880 people to Zurich in four evacuation flights last week. As of last Saturday, some 300 Swiss travelers in Israel were still registered on the federal government's “Travel Admin” app.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative