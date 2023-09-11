Swiss Mountain Railways post a weak August

Switzerland is often considered an ideal place to escape the summer heat. Keystone/dominic Steinmann

The month of August was weaker than in 2022, Swiss Mountain Railways (SMR) announced on Monday. However, results for the summer season so far are above the average for the last five years.

From May to August, passenger transport sales rose by 9%, and the number of guests by 4%, reports the RMS summer seasonal report, compiled by 60 Swiss lift companies.

In August alone, the number of guests fell by 5% year-on-year, notes the publication, which explains this by "the desire of the Swiss to travel abroad again after the turbulence of the years marked by Covid."

By region, customer numbers rose most strongly in the Bernese Oberland and Central Switzerland, by 12% and 16% respectively. By contrast, the number of customers in Graubünden and Eastern Switzerland fell by 10%.

Compared with the five-year average, the results are better, with increases of 28% in Central Switzerland and 17% in the Vaud and Fribourg Alps, for example.

