Swiss Mountain Railways post a weak August
The month of August was weaker than in 2022, Swiss Mountain Railways (SMR) announced on Monday. However, results for the summer season so far are above the average for the last five years.
From May to August, passenger transport sales rose by 9%, and the number of guests by 4%, reports the RMS summer seasonal report, compiled by 60 Swiss lift companies.
In August alone, the number of guests fell by 5% year-on-year, notes the publication, which explains this by "the desire of the Swiss to travel abroad again after the turbulence of the years marked by Covid."
+ Prices of Swiss mountain journeys getting steeper
By region, customer numbers rose most strongly in the Bernese Oberland and Central Switzerland, by 12% and 16% respectively. By contrast, the number of customers in Graubünden and Eastern Switzerland fell by 10%.
Compared with the five-year average, the results are better, with increases of 28% in Central Switzerland and 17% in the Vaud and Fribourg Alps, for example.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.