Swiss moviegoers are back but ticket sales down on pre-Covid

Swiss cinemas recorded a steep rise in the number of ticket sales cinemagoers last year but figures are still considerably down on the pre-Covid period.

Around 8.7 million tickets were sold in 2022 according to official data. The Swiss movie theatres were subject to restrictions over the pandemic in the first three months of the year.

This is 30% down on 2019 but 62% up on 2021, the Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday.



The number of screens increased to a record 617 screens in 2022, according to the office.

Last year, 318 auditoriums showed films in 3D - up from 306 in 2021. However, the figure is still below the 326 auditoriums in the peak year of 2018.

The number of cinemas and seats has remained stable overall.

Market share

The market share of Swiss films increased from 4.3% to 5.1% between 2021 and 2022.

Eleven new Swiss productions made it into the top 500 most successful films of the past 46 years.

The comedy, Die goldenen Jahre (Golden Years), by director Barbara Kulcsar came 62nd in its release year with a total of 78,576 ticket sales.

