Swiss National Bank raises interest rate for 5th time running

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) raised its policy interest rate by a quarter-percentage point to 1.75% on Thursday as seeks to combat inflation. It said “it cannot be ruled out” that more hikes will be necessary.

The SNB increased its policy rate and the rate it charges on sight deposits to 1.75% from the 1.5% level set in March, its fifth increase in a row since the bank started its hiking cycle last year.

Inflation declined significantly to 2.2% in May but is above the target set by the SNB, which warned that price pressures persist and would make themselves felt in coming months without action.

It said in statementExternal link that the decision to hike its key rate by a quarter-percentage point to 1.75% was “countering inflationary pressure which has increased again over the medium term”.

Central banks around the world have sharply raised interest rates to combat an outbreak of inflation triggered by the rebound from the pandemic, higher energy prices and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“It cannot be ruled out that additional rises in the SNB policy rate will be necessary to ensure price stability over the medium term," the SNB said.

The central bank said it also remained ready to intervene in currency markets to maintain price stability, which it defines as an inflation rate of 0-2%.

In recent months the SNB has been selling foreign currencies to boost the value of the Swiss franc, whose strength has reduced the effect of more expensive imports.

In the last 12 months the SNB has switched focus from tackling the high value of the Swiss franc to combating price rises which it has said run the risk of becoming entrenched and harder to shift.

