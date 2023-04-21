Swiss nationals will not be evacuated from Sudan

Fighting in Sudan escalated in mid-April. Over 100 Swiss nationals are currently in the country. Keystone / Stringer

There are currently no plans to evacuate Swiss citizens from Sudan due to operational challenges and limited requests.

This content was published on April 21, 2023

Keystone-SDA/ad,amva

Other language: 1 ( en original) Español (es) Embajada de Suiza en Sudán, afectada por los combates

Over 100 Swiss nationals are currently in Sudan. However, the unpredictable nature of the conflict and a lack of security guarantees from the parties involved does not allow for a secure and organised departure, said Serge Bavaud, head of crisis management at the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) in a background discussion with journalists on Friday. He went on to state the difficulties of evacuations, which would only be possible with military transport planes.

In addition, the Swiss government does not believe that all the Swiss nationals in Sudan want to leave the country. Only about a dozen have so far expressed interest in departure, said Bavaud.

Sudan has experienced a sharp increase in violence since mid-April, which led to the Swiss government to consider an emergency evacuation for the Swiss nationals living and traveling in the country.

The Swiss representation includes seven diplomats, as well as two members working for the UN mission. Additionally, the Swiss Embassy employees around 50 local workers. According to Bavaud, the Swiss Embassy in Khartoum is severely affected by the violence. The Swiss ambassador’s private residence and several staff members private residences were also hit in the fighting.

Articles in this story Listen to our podcast, Inside Geneva

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative