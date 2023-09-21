Swiss newspaper group Tamedia announces job cuts

The Zurich editorial office of the free daily newspaper 20 Minuten, which belongs to the Tamedia Group, on January 8, 2019. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

The Swiss media group Tamedia, which publishes the Tages-Anzeiger and Tribune de Genève newspapers, has announced around 50 job cuts in German- and French-speaking Switzerland.

Up to 20 jobs are to be cut on its German-language papers as part of a savings programme, it said on Thursday. This follow 28 layoffs in French-speaking Switzerland, which were announced the previous day.

Tamedia informed staff about the plans on Thursday morning, which were confirmed to the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The job cuts in German-speaking Switzerland are part of an overall savings plan of CHF6 million. In all, CHF3.5 million should be saved in French-speaking Switzerland, while the remaining CHF2.5 million are to come from titles in German-speaking Switzerland.

The latest austerity measures at Tamedia follow recent wide-ranging savings measures. In the past three years, for example, Tamedia editorial teams had to save CHF70 million.

