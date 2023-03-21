Swiss organic food sales jump sharply

Organic food generally has a positive image with consumers. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Sales of organic food have risen 22.5% in four years, compared with an increase of 6.9% for non-organic food in Switzerland over the same period.

Between 2018 and 2022, organic food sales rose from CHF2.68 billion to CHF3.28 billion ($3.54 billion), the Federal Office for Agriculture (FOAG) saidExternal link on Tuesday.

In 2022, food sales in the Swiss retail sector amounted to CHF29.3 billion, 4.6% down on the previous year, with organic food sales falling by 2.2% and non-organic food sales by 4.9%. This decline is mainly due to the return to normal consumption at the end of the pandemic, said FOAG, noting the clear growth of demand for organic food over a longer period.

However, it remains to be seen to what extent this trend will continue, it comments, and cites a survey of some 1,000 people in Switzerland carried out by the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture. According to the survey, the vast majority of respondents intend to maintain or increase their organic consumption in the future.

However, 16% said they would consume less organic food because of the rising cost of living. The survey found that price is seen as the main obstacle to buying organic food.

Organic food generally has a positive image and is often perceived by consumers as a sustainable product, which will play a role in deciding whether or not to buy it, according to the press release.

It is also likely that discounters and conventional retailers will expand their organic ranges, says FOAG, adding that it expects consumption of organic food to increase.

