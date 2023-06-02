Swiss parliament rejects proposal to export weapons to Ukraine

The Swiss House of Representatives has rejected a proposal to authorise re-exporting Swiss-made war materiel to Ukraine. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

The Swiss House of Representatives has rejected a proposal to authorise the re-export of Swiss-made war materiel to Ukraine.

This content was published on June 2, 2023

The decision was voted on Thursday evening with 98 in favour and 75 against – and 2 abstentions. This happened on the same day Switzerland’s President Alain Berset met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Moldova.

The House of Representatives has decided that, for the time being, Switzerland will not ease the rules on exporting war material to Ukraine, something a parliamentary committee had recommended last monthExternal link.

The Security Policy Committee had passed two motions to ease the rules on the re-export of Swiss armaments, which were also approved in a Senate committee. This came after some countries like Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands and Spain asked Switzerland to send some Swiss-made ammunitions and weapons to support Ukraine in the fight against Russia.

Media report: Netherlands asks Switzerland for 96 tanks for Ukraine On Thursday, newspapers from the Tamedia group reported that the Netherlands, via its Prime Minister Mark Rutte, had asked Switzerland to release 96 non-operation Leopard 1 battle tanks, to be forwarded to Ukraine. The tanks, which are in storage in Italy, are also the subject of an export request submitted by Swiss state-owned armament company Ruag, who wants to sell them to the German company Rheinmetall. Swiss officials have declined to comment on the Dutch request. End of insertion

The Swiss People’s Party, which hold most seats in the House of Representatives, was one of the main opponents of this proposal. The Greens were also against. “Accepting this initiative means committing oneself to one of the protagonists (...) and therefore violating neutrality,” said People’s Party deputy Jean-Luc Addor.

Centre party parliamentarian Thomas Rechsteiner argued that the proposal would have concretely helped Ukraine. “With this, a very small window was found to send a signal that Switzerland is somehow making a contribution in this conflict.”

Productive

Regarding the Moldova meeting, Berset said on Twitter that he had had a “productive meeting with Mr Zelensky about the situation on the ground, Swiss humanitarian aid and reconstruction”.

Swiss public radio RTSExternal link reported that the two leaders discussed – among other things – the arms re-export question. Berset said he believed that “Switzerland’s position and role are very well understood by the Ukrainians”.

