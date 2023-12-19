Swiss parliament supports proposal to ban Hamas

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

The House of Representatives has followed the Senate in supporting a government proposal to classify Hamas as a terrorist group.

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives tacitly adopted a committee motion calling for the Islamist organisation to be declared a terrorist group. Switzerland must adopt a clear position following the inhumane attacks and war crimes committed by Hamas on October 7, said parliamentarian Fabien Fivaz on behalf of the committee. He wanted Hamas to be banned in Switzerland. That way, its financial flows can be cut off.

Three weeks ago, the government decided that Switzerland should introduce a law to ban Hamas. A draft is due to be presented to parliament by the end of February 2024. On October 11, the government decided to classify the movement as a terrorist organisation. The Senate adopted its own identical motion last week. The two chambers still have to decide on the text of the law.

