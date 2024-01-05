Swiss parliamentarian has to pay damages for fake video

In the video entitled "If Sibel Arslan were honest", a fake parliamentarian makes political statements that contradict Arslan's actual beliefs. © Keystone / Urs Flueeler

read aloud pause

X

Swiss parliamentarian of the Swiss People’s Party has to pay almost CHF4,000 ($4,705) for a fake video featuring fellow parliamentarian of the Green Party.

This content was published on January 5, 2024 - 16:04

Keystone-SDA

Swiss parliamentarian Andreas Glarner of the Swiss People’s Party has to pay almost CHF4,000 ($4,705) for a fake video featuring parliamentarian Sibel Arslan of the Green Party. Glarner published the video, which was created using artificial intelligence, on October 16, last year - shortly before the national elections - on X, formerly Twitter, and on Instagram.

+How artificial intelligence is fabricating scandals on Swiss politicians

In the video entitled "If Sibel Arslan were honest", a fake parliamentarian makes political statements that contradict Arslan's actual beliefs. The Green politician then took Glarner to court and sued for violation of her personal rights.

The decision of the Basel civil court, which is available to the Keystone-SDA news agency, dates from November 20, 2023 and is now legally binding, as Glarner did not defend himself legally in the proceedings.

The previous super-provisional measure imposed by the civil court on October 17, 2023, according to which Glarner had to delete the video and was no longer allowed to distribute it, was also confirmed.

CHF1,500 of the total CHF3,842.50 that the parliamentarian from canton Aargau has to pay will go towards the costs of the proceedings, with the remainder going to Arslan to cover his legal fees. The Tamedia newspaper group were the first to report on the court decision.

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative