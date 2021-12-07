Other language: 1 Deutsch (de) Swiss Pavillon Expo 2020 Dubai (original)

Expo 2020 Dubai opened its doors on October 1, 2021 and will run until March 31, 2022.

Switzerland will present key aspects of its culture, natural beauty and innovative strength in the Swiss Pavilion "Reflections" with a series of interactive elements and images. Swiss landscapes serve as a backdrop for the presentation of Swiss solutions for a sustainable future, as well as Swiss technologies, innovations and scientific achievements.

In collaboration with Swissnex, the global network that connects Switzerland and the world in the fields of education, research and innovation, the Swiss Pavilion presents content on the Expo theme weeks that feeds into the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Swiss universities, start-ups and innovative companies will present their research and inventions at temporary exhibitions and presentations for the general public.

EDA

The week from December 12 to 18, 2021 is dedicated to the theme "Learning Tomorrow".

Continuous learning is an indispensable part of the current and future working world. "Learning Tomorrow" highlights the challenges in education as they cater to a variety of societies. The way we learn and teach is constantly changing and the dawn of the 21st century is no exception.

Panel

Experts from Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates will discuss how vocational education and training can help meet the challenges of the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Date

December 15, 2021

Livestream

The panel discussion will be broadcast live via livestream on www.swissinfo.ch/engExternal link.

Time

16:00 h

Panelists

Martin Strickler Scientific Advisor, State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation SERI.

Scientific Advisor, State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation SERI. Eirk Svars Director of International Relations, Swiss Federal Institute for Vocational Education and Training SFIVET.

Director of International Relations, Swiss Federal Institute for Vocational Education and Training SFIVET. Ali Mohamed Al Marzouqi President, Emirates Skills.

President, Emirates Skills. Interventions by Emirati and Swiss TVET alumni

Moderation

Sara Ibrahim, Journalist SWI swissinfo.ch

Language

English

