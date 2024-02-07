Swiss pilot announces hydrogen-powered tour around the world in nine days

Bertrand Piccard and André Borschberg completed the first-ever round-the-world solar flight in 2016. Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott

Solar pioneer Bertrand Piccard wants to do it again. After flying around the world in a solar-powered aircraft seven years ago, the Swiss pilot now plans to circumnavigate the world in 2028. This time using a hydrogen-powered aircraft, with the ambitious goal of completing the journey in just nine days.

This content was published on February 7, 2024 - 10:09

Keystone-SDA

His new "Climate Impulse" project is not just about a thirst for adventure, as he said in an interview with the Swiss media group Tamedia on Wednesday. "I'm fed up with all the pessimism and inaction regarding environmental protection. I want to show to all those who see no future that there is hope and that we can take action. The best way to do this is with a spectacular project."

Piccard pointed out that there is still great resistance and reluctance toward future-oriented technologies. "I want to debunk this misconception. I want to show that we now have everything in our hands to transition away from fossil fuels." He added that environmental protection will only become a reality when it is perceived as economically viable and exciting. "Despite the existence of solutions, they are not being utilised to their full potential.”

Work on the new project has been underway for three years already. "It costs around CHF45 million ($51.6 million) to build the aircraft and CHF15 million to operate it," said Piccard. He will turn 70 years in 2028. His wife said that he would then be too old to inspire young people. He replied: "Yes, but I will be old enough to give hope to the elderly."

