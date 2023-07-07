Swiss plastic recycling inches up, but remains low

The collection and recycling rate for plastic waste has risen from 4.5% to 5%. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Swiss plastic recyclers collected and recycled more plastic in 2022 than the previous year, but still only a fraction of total plastic waste, the Swiss Association of Plastic Recyclers (VSPR) said on Friday.

In relation to the estimated total volume of plastic waste in Switzerland, the collection rate has risen from 4.5% to 5%.

According to the association, 9,400 tonnes of plastic were collected and recycled in 2022, 850 tonnes more than the previous year. It said this brings Switzerland “one step closer” to the target of 20,000 tonnes which the association says is required.

Most of the material collected (94%) fell into the target categories, such as bottles and containers. The VSPR said that 150 municipalities have joined the collection network.

Of the material collected last year, 5,000 tonnes were transformed into recycled material, an increase of 10% compared with 2021. The rest was burned in cement plants and, to a lesser extent, in incineration plants for household waste.

The VSPRExternal link says it aims to be "the voice of companies, municipalities, towns and citizens who are committed to environmentally-friendly plastic recycling". Since 2020, the association has been managing an industry-wide system for monitoring plastic waste collection to ensure compliance with Swiss standards.

