Swiss police catch shooter suspected of killing two people

Swiss police on Monday arrested a man suspected of a deadly double shooting in the town of Sion.

This content was published on December 11, 2023 - 17:45

The Monday morning shootings in Sion, the capital of canton Valais, left two people dead. Police tracked down the alleged perpetrator in the afte

The man was arrested by the intercommunal police of Crans-Montana at around 4 pm. in the St-Léonard region.



The 36-year-old man had fired several shots at people in two different locations in the town of Sion. Two people died and another was injured.



The victims were a 34-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man. Both were from Valais and lived in central Valais. The injured victim is a 49-year-old woman from Valais who lives in the region.



The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into murder as a subsidiary offense to intentional homicide.

