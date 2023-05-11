Swiss population feels healthier than the rest of Europe

Education and income are factors that influence perceived health. Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott

Swiss people feel healthier than residents in any other country in Europe. This is the result of a new survey by the Federal Statistical Office as part of a Europe-wide survey.

Out of the 18,000 individuals in Switzerland who took part in the survey, only 3.9% rate their health as poor or rather poor. In the European Union, the figure is 8.8%.

According to the Federal Statistical Office, this depends on income, among other factors. The proportion of people who assessed the state of their health as poor or rather poor was significantly higher compared to the national average in the lowest income group in Switzerland, at 8.4%. In the highest income group, the rating was significantly lower at 1.2%.

Educated people feel healthier

Additionally, according to the statistics, education is also an influencing factor in perceived health. For example, 12.1% of individuals surveyed aged 50 and over, with no more than the compulsory schooling education, rate their health as poor or very poor. Only 5.9% of individuals in the same age category who completed upper secondary level education rate their health as poor or very poor.

The Statistics on Income and Living Conditions survey is a Europe-wide coordinated survey that is conducted every year in over 30 countries.

