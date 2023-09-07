Swiss Post wants to save CHF42 million

Swiss Post would not confirm information from Blick according to which around 300 people are likely to lose their jobs © Keystone / Christian Beutler

Swiss Post is planning additional savings of around CHF42 million ($47 million). For the time being, the company is leaving it open how exactly the savings programme is to be implemented.

September 7, 2023

Swiss Post spokeswoman Silvana Grellmann told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA on Thursday that the company was working consistently on its own costs and was stepping up its efforts in view of inflation and the gloomy consumer mood. The Blick newspaper first reported on the savings programme.

Swiss Post would not confirm information from Blick according to which around 300 people are likely to lose their jobs as a result of the cost-cutting measures. This figure is “purely speculative”, Grellmann said.

The areas affected by the cuts are reportedly finance, human resources, communications and information/technology, as well as the staff of Swiss Post CEO Roberto Cirillo.

