Swiss postal service slashes 3,855 jobs

The postal service will stop delivering advertising via direct mail in 2024. This puts 3,855 part-time workers on the streets. The move comes because of a decline in advertising and free newspapers, the Post announced on Wednesday.

This content was published on October 25, 2023 - 11:50

Keystone-SDA

In total, the reduction includes 422 full-time positions. The 3,855 people who work in the delivery service deliver advertising three to eight hours a week. This corresponds to part-time workloads of 8 to 20 percent. They are employed on an hourly basis. In addition, the positions of 72 people employed full-time or with higher working hours will be eliminated.

According to its information, the postal service is examining “comprehensive cushioning measures” and implementation that is as socially acceptable as possible. The consultation process required by law for mass layoffs began on Wednesday.

The Post subsidiary Direct Mail Company (DMC) has recorded a decline in advertising mail by a third over the past ten years. Such mailings include flyers, brochures, free newspapers and other unaddressed advertising.

The post office attributes half of the decline to the “Stop Advertising” stickers on the mailboxes. Added to this were the loss of several large orders, regional minimum wages and inflation.

