Swiss president ‘deeply saddened’ by Queen Elizabeth’s death

Foreign minister Ignazio Cassis, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency, joined world leaders in expressing sympathy and condolences to the Royal Family as it mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch who died at the age of 96.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of HM #QueenElizabethExternal link II,” wrote Cassis in a tweet shortly after news broke of the Queen’s passing on Thursday. “My sincere and heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family on behalf of the Federal Council and the people of Switzerland. She will be remembered as a woman of great strength & steady leadership.”

During a vist to London in April to discuss a free trade agreement, Cassis was "very honoured to have been received by British Queen Elizabeth II" after his political talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Over the course of her reign, she welcomed other Swiss presidents including Flavio Cotti and Samuel Schmid, in 1998 and 2005 respectively. In July 2012, the Swiss president at the time, Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf, met Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles following the opening ceremonies of the Olympic Games in London.

Queen Elizabeth II made one state visit to Switzerland in April 1980. With her husband Prince Philip, the British sovereign visited Zurich, Bern, Basel, Lausanne, Montreux, Lucerne and the Rütli, where she gave a speech.

Although Queen Elizabeth didn’t spend her holidays in Switzerland, the country has been a popular destination for other members of the Royal Family. More than 150 years ago, Queen Victoria and a small entourage spent five days in central Switzerland. It was the first visit to the Alpine country by a reigning British monarch and left its mark not only on Victoria but also on the Swiss tourism industry.

Prince Charles, who takes over the throne, has a chalet in Klosters, where he has often been seen on the ski slopes with his two children William and Harry.

The Queen wasn’t a skier though. After the war, “it was already too late for me to learn to ski”, she told the Swiss magazine Schweizer Illustrierte after her state visit in 1980.

