Swiss president decries ‘illegal leaks’ implicating his office

Alain Berset, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, refused to comment on information he considers to be the result of an “illegal leak” regarding a criminal investigation into alleged leaks from his office to the media during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Berset, who is the minister in charge of the Federal Office of Public Health, made his comments during an interviewExternal link on the Forum programme on Swiss public television RTS on Saturday. This is the first time Berset has spoken out about accusations of information leaks stemming from his office. The leaks concerned Covid-19 measures such as vaccines or the reopening of businesses.

His comments came in response to a report by the Schweiz am Wochenende newspaper on Saturday that alleged Berset’s former head of communications had repeatedly passed on confidential information about Covid measures planned by the Federal Council on to Ringier, one of the major media houses in Switzerland. The report indicates that a special investigator has been appointed to look into the matter.

According to the newspaper, the special investigator appointed to the case interviewed several people at length, including Berset.

In the interview with RTS, Berset confirmed that a criminal investigation, not directed at him, is in progress but that he would not comment on information, which he said came from “illegal leaks” and are “quite scandalous” indiscretions that could be prosecuted.

“Imagine the situation. I would have to comment on illegal leaks [referring to Schweiz am Wochenede report] and I must say, furthermore, quite scandalous, while a criminal procedure, which is not directed against me, is in progress? But what world do we live in? I can't do that,” he said.

He emphasised the importance of letting the justice department do their job without interference.

“The rule of law must be able to function. There are procedures in this domain. Let justice tell us whether things have been done correctly or not,” he told RTS.

