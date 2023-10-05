Swiss president emphasises need for stability in the Balkans

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

A stable situation in the Balkans is important for Switzerland, stated Alain Berset shortly before the meeting of the European Political Community (EPC) in Granada, Spain.

An attack by Serbian paramilitaries on Kosovar police officers was at the root of the recent tensions between Serbia and Kosovo. Serbia has also deployed troops on the border with Kosovo.

However, the situation between Serbia and Kosovo has been tense for a long time: "This is nothing new," Alain Berset told press agency Keystone-SDA in Granada on Thursday.

Switzerland's only summit in Europe

In recent weeks, Berset has held talks with both Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti. Attempts at diplomatic mediation between Serbia and Kosovo are also planned on the sidelines of the Granada summit.

The Swiss president also stressed the importance of such summits for maintaining contacts with other European heads of state and government. He has a number of bilateral meetings planned, and is trying as far as possible to speak with each of them. This is the only summit in Europe to which Switzerland has been invited at the level of both head of state and government.

