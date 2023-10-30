Swiss private banks benefit from strong interest rate business

Swiss banks complained bitterly when interest rates were in negative territory. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

read aloud pause

X

Swiss private banks are also benefiting from the changes in the interest rate environment. Smaller institutions in particular were able to significantly improve their earnings in the first half of the year thanks to strong interest business, as a study by the consulting firm KPMG shows.

This content was published on October 30, 2023 - 09:12

Keystone-SDA

According to the half-year analysis by KPMG, there is a significant shift in the income structure of private banks in Switzerland away from commission business and towards interest business. This is particularly clear among small institutions: for these, the share of interest income in total income was 41% in the first half of 2023, after it was 24% in 2021.

+ Switzerland's global wealth crown up for grabs

The share of the traditionally more important commission business was also 41% compared to 58% in 2021.

In addition, according to the study, smaller private banks in particular benefited from an increase in trading income in the current year. This was primarily due to increased foreign exchange transactions as customers sought to benefit from higher US dollar interest rates, according to KPMG.

The medium-sized and large private banks also increased the share of interest income in their total income, but to a lesser extent than the small institutions.

+ How private banking took root in Switzerland

According to the analysis, interest business accounted for around a third (2021: 16%) of income at medium-sized banks in the first half of 2023 and around a quarter (2021: 13%) at large institutions.

The bottom line is that 2023 has been extremely positive so far, especially for the small private banks. Your gross profit has already almost reached the level of the full year 2022. According to the study, the return on equity of small institutions was 10.7% in the first half of the year compared to 3.9% last year.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





Articles in this story Swiss banks count cost of Russia sanctions

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative