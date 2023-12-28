Swiss prosecutor and ‘mafia hunter’ Dick Marty dies aged 78

Dick Marty in 2014 Keystone / Lukas Lehmann

Former Swiss senator and prosecutor Dick Marty died on Thursday aged 78, his party confirmed.

Marty was born in the southern Italian-speaking canton of Ticino, where he served as deputy public prosecutor, then public prosecutor from 1975-1989. He was a member of the Ticino cantonal government from 1989 to 1995.

Elected to the Swiss Senate in 1995, he was a member of the centre-right Radical Party. He stepped down in 2011. Among his initiatives were installing an independent federal prosecutor and the decriminalisation of abortion.

He was elected to the Council of Europe parliamentary assembly in 1999 and chaired the Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights from 2005 to 2008. He retired in 2011.

On behalf of the committee, he investigated the CIA’s secret prisons in Europe, publishing a report in 2006 that said 14 countries had colluded with the US in a “spider’s web” of human rights abuses. Marty said other countries, including Switzerland, had been involved actively or passively in the detention or transfer of unknown persons.

In 2010 he published a report on suspected organ trafficking in Kosovo, which implicated high-ranking members of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA). The latter investigation was apparently the catalyst for an alleged assassination order against Marty from Serbia, which has never accepted the formation of an independent Kosovo.

