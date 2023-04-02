Swiss prosecutor investigates Credit Suisse takeover

In the hot seat: New UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti takes his seat at a press conference in Zurich on Wednesday next to UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher (centre) and outgoing CEO Ralph Hamers © Keystone / Michael Buholzer

The Swiss Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has opened an investigation into the state-backed takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

This content was published on April 2, 2023 minutes

Reuters/Keystone-SDA/ts

The Bern-based prosecutor is looking into potential breaches of Swiss criminal law by government officials, regulators and executives at the two banks, which agreed on an emergency merger last month, the report saidExternal link citing the OAG.

+ How to fuse two Swiss banking giants

There were “numerous aspects of events around Credit Suisse” that warranted investigation and which needed to be analysed to “identify any crimes that could fall within the competence of the”, the report added.

The FT said Attorney General Stefan Blättler had issued a number of “investigatory orders” to government bodies and his office had been in contact with the federal and cantonal governments and was likely to seek to interview key officials in relation to the takeover.

Credit Suisse and UBS did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

On March 19 UBS agreed to buy Zurich rival Credit Suisse for CHF3 billion ($3.3 billion) in a deal engineered by the Swiss government, the central bank and market regulator to avoid a meltdown in the country’s financial system.

A poll of Swiss economists found that nearly half think the takeover of Credit Suisse was not the best solution and warned that the situation had dented Switzerland's reputation as a banking centre.

On Sunday the SonntagsZeitung reported that the new megabank created by the forced merger was set to reduce its global workforce by 20-30% – between around 25,000 and 36,000 positions. Up to 11,000 jobs would be affected in Switzerland alone.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative