Swiss prosecutors investigate former staff at UEFA

UEFA said it fired two members of its information and communication technology staff immediately on learning of the investigation Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott

A criminal investigation of alleged wrongdoing by staff at European football’s governing body UEFA led to police raids at the organisation’s headquarters in Switzerland.

This content was published on August 7, 2021 - 17:15

Reuters/ts

Two people were arrested in April and detained until this week, canton Vaud’s prosecution office said on Friday, adding it expected the investigation to continue for several months. The arrests were revealedExternal link by Swiss newspaper Blick.

Nyon-based UEFA said it fired two members of its information and communication technology staff immediately on learning of the investigation, which is about “arrangements with external ICT service providers”.

The investigation does not involve the sale of broadcasting rights or deals with sponsors, said UEFA, which organises the Champions League and European Championship.

“We are very satisfied with the way the investigation is conducted by the prosecutor of the canton of Vaud,” UEFA said in a statement, which described the organisation as “an injured party [and] a private claimant in the preliminary proceedings.”