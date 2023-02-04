Swiss protesters urge end to deportations of asylum-seekers to Croatia

Demonstrators in Bern protest against the deportation of refugees to Croatia under the Dublin Agreement. Keystone

Several hundred people demonstrated on Saturday in Bern against the return of asylum-seekers to Croatia. Protesters said asylum-seekers are not being treated with dignity in Croatia.

This content was published on February 4, 2023 - 17:18

swissinfo.ch/ds

Refugees are subjected to ill-treatment and violence in Croatia, according to speakers at the demonstration held in front of the Federal Palace in the Swiss capital.

Human Rights Watch notes that despite credible reportsExternal link about illegal and violent pushbacks of migrants by Croatian police into Bosnia and Serbia, in breach of EU refugee and human rights law, Croatia faced no consequences from EU institutions.

Croatia’s president acknowledged in December 2018 on Swiss public broadcaster SRFExternal link that force is sometimes used, but later retracted her comments.

Migrants unsafe in Croatia

Switzerland should immediately stop sending people back to Croatia and to countries where the rights of asylum seekers are violated, the protesters demanded. The peaceful, authorised protest was organised by the Neuchâtel organisation "Droit de rester" and its partners. Many migrants took part, according to Keystone-SDA news. agency.

Under the Dublin Agreement only one state is responsible for examining an asylum application if the applicant moves from one state to another. This state is usually the one through which the applicant entered the Schengen area.

The Dublin Agreement was signed by all EU countries and members of the European Free Trade Association, which includes Switzerland.

This can lead to Switzerland returning applicants to certain countries, such as Croatia, whose treatment of migrants is considered problematic by many rights groups.

Articles in this story Debunked: What we thought was true about Switzerland

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative