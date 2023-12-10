Swiss Re made contracts with Brazil grain companies blamed for Amazon deforestation
The Swiss Re insurance group has concluded 19 contracts with Brazilian grain companies known for their illegal deforestation.
These contracts were concluded between 2016 and 2022, reports the Swiss German newspaper SonntagsZeitung, based on data gathered by the Report Brazil collective.
The companies concerned are all on the Brazilian government's red list.
In particular, Swiss Re has concluded 17 insurance contracts with the company Manto Verde, which has been fined by the Brazilian government.
The insurance policies in question are no longer in force, according to Swiss Re.
