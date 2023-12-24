Swiss Red Cross expects CHF45 million in donations for 2023
Despite a turbulent year, the Swiss Red Cross (SRC) has met its budget targets for 2023.
For the current year, the SRC is expecting donations of around CHF45 million ($52.48 million), as SRC President Thomas Zeltner said in an interview.
In the past, SRC employees have not been proactive in dealing with conflicts, Zeltner said in an interview with the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper published on Sunday. This was the only small criticism he wished to make.
Zeltner took over the presidency of the SRC in the summer. "I initially thought that I would step down in June 2024," said the former Director of the Federal Office of Public Health. He now assumes that he will hand over his office in June 2025. "I'll stay as long as I'm needed."
