Swiss reject US accusations of corruption over Russia sanctions

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) has rejected the corruption accusations of the US parliamentary commission concerning the return of money to a sanctioned Russian individual.

The United States Commission for Security and Cooperation in Europe, also known as the Helsinki Commission, had asked the US government to sanction former Swiss attorney general Michael Lauber and two other former federal employees for money laundering.

The allegations put forward in the Magnitsky case concerned a Russian tax scandal and the three Swiss citizens were accused of returning money to a Russian person under US sanctions. The Helsinki commission also spoke of corruption and cast doubts on the functioning of the Swiss judiciary.

The TamediaExternal link media group reported on Thursday that the FDFA expressed its disappointment with the US commission’s statement, adding that Switzerland “used the appropriate diplomatic channels to communicate its position to the US authorities”. The FDFA also said that the "claims that Switzerland is doing less than other countries and that it is still harboring funds from sanctioned individuals without freezing them are unfounded."

The department representatives also assured that the separation of powers is respected in the Alpine country and that they have blocked CHF7.5 billion due to sanctions against Russia and Belarus.

Although in June, the European Union had officially recognised Switzerland as a partner country in the implementation of Russian sanctions over its war in Ukraine, some have criticised the Swiss for not doing enough. For example, former Attorney General Lauber has recently said that Switzerland is “too passive and too hesitant” when it comes to the implementation of Russian sanctions.

