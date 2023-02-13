Swiss rescue team returns from Turkey after earthquake effort





Tens of thousands of people have died across Turkey and Syria since a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck both countries. Keystone / Martin Divisek

Swiss search and rescue specialists have returned home after helping out with relief efforts in Turkey, which along with Syria was struck by a massive earthquake last week.

The 87 experts landed at the at the Zurich-Kloten Airport on Monday evening, according to Swiss news agency Keystone-SDA.

Their welcoming committee included the director for the Swiss Agency for Development Cooperation, Patricia Danzi, Silvio Flückiger, deputy head of Swiss Humanitarian Aid, and Swiss army chief Thomas Süssli.

The experts and eight search dogs were deployed in south-eastern Turkey. They saved eleven people alive, including a six-month-old infant and his mother.

Meanwhile, Swiss Solidarity continued to receive donations to help those affected by the earthquakes. On Monday, the foundation announced that it had received around CHF16.5 million ($8 million) to date.

