Swiss rescue team to return home after earthquake mission

The rescue unit arrived in Turkey last Monday. © Keystone / Michael Buholzer

The 87-member Swiss Rescue unit deployed in Turkey will return on Monday after completing its work in assigned disaster sites.

This content was published on February 12, 2023 - 15:53

Keystone-SDA/ac

Almost a week after the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, Swiss rescue teams are preparing to return to Switzerland. The demobilisation is taking place in agreement with the Turkish authorities and in coordination with other international rescue teams, according to the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA). The Swiss Rescue unit, along with the Redog rescue dog teams, were able to rescue 42 people from the rubble.

The focus of Swiss efforts will now shift to humanitarian assistance. On Saturday, a second group of twelve people from the Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit (SHA) arrived in the Hatay district. The handover from Swiss Rescue to the SHA team took place at noon on Sunday.

The SHA will help those affected in the earthquake-hit areas. Three hundred winter tents that can accommodate 1,500 people were flown from Switzerland to Turkey on Saturday. According to the FDFA, the distribution of the tents will be carried out by the Turkish civil protection organisation Afad.

A team of four Swiss experts will leave Damascus on Monday for Aleppo to implement Switzerland's emergency aid in Syria. As in Turkey, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) plans to deliver 300 winter tents.



