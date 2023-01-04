Swiss researchers create technology to make hydrogen power from air

The prototype developed by EPFL researchers. Alain Herzog

The scientists developed a solar-powered device capable of extracting water from the air and converting it into hydrogen.

This content was published on January 4, 2023 - 16:16

Keystone-SDA/dos

A team of engineers from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) drew on plant leaves as inspiration for the device, which they say can be easily manufactured and used on a large scale.

When the device is exposed to sunlight, it absorbs water from the air and produces hydrogen. The hydrogen produced in this way could be used in the future as fuel or for the long-term storage of solar energy, the authors wrote in the study, published in the journal “Advanced Materials” on Wednesday.

The innovation in the artificial plant leaf model are novel electrodes with two key properties: they are porous, in order to maximise contact with water in the air, and they are transparent, in order to maximise solar radiation on the semiconductor coating.

Modest yield

In its current form, the prototype can already produce hydrogen when exposed to the sun. However, the scientists admit that the efficiency is still “modest” so far.

The next step is therefore to optimise the prototype, including through determining the ideal fibre and pore size as well as the most suitable materials.

To produce the electrodes, the researchers fused glass fibres together at high temperatures. The resulting platelets were coated with a thin layer of fluorine-reinforced tin oxide – a material known for its conductivity, robustness and ease of production. The plate was then given another coating: a thin film of light-absorbing semiconductor materials.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative