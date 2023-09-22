Swiss researchers cure paralysed mice with gene therapy

The researchers warned that many obstacles still need to be overcome before this gene therapy can be used in humans. EPFL Lausanne

Swiss scientists have cured paralysed mice using gene therapy. The results of the research have been published in the American scientific journal Science.

Researchers used gene therapy to stimulate the regrowth of nerves across completely severed spinal cords in mice. The nerves were then directed to connect to the right place underneath the injury site.

The results were published on Thursday evening in the scientific journal Science. Thanks to this gene therapy developed by scientists from the Swiss research institute "Neurorestore", mice with complete spinal cord injuries gained the ability to walk.

These mice showed similar gait patterns as mice that learned to walk again after an incomplete spinal cord injury, the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) announced on Friday.

When the spinal cord of mice and humans is only partially injured, motor functions can recover spontaneously to a large extent. This is not possible after a complete spinal cord injury.

However, the researchers warned that many obstacles still need to be overcome before this gene therapy can be used in humans.

