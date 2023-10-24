Swiss retailer Coop relaunches banking activities

Swiss supermarket Coop is getting back into banking with the launch of bank account and pension services. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

read aloud pause

X

Swiss supermarket Coop is getting back into banking with the launch of bank account and pension services. These will be accessible via an app and will make it possible to withdraw cash from the retail giant’s tills.

This content was published on October 24, 2023 - 13:30

Keystone-SDA

Other language: 1 ( en original) Español (es) El minorista suizo Coop relanza sus actividades bancarias

The Coop Finance service has been developed in cooperation with Aargau-based bank Hypothekarbank Lenzburg and offers savings and current accounts, as well as a debit card that can be used to withdraw cash from Coop’s 1,000 supermarkets, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The app also provides access to third-pillar pension products, in collaboration with the Liberty 3a pension foundation, Glarus Kantonalbank as custodian bank and asset manager, and Vanguard and OLZ as fund partners.

+ The Swiss start-ups embracing the cooperative model

“Other digital financial products should follow in the coming months,” said Thomas Schwetje, head of the Digital & Customer unit, without giving any further details.

In the past, Coop was present in the banking business with Bank Coop, which became Bank Cler in 2017 and was fully acquired in 2018 by Basler Kantonalbank.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative