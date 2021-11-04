Other language: 1 Deutsch (de) Swiss Robotics Day 2021 (original)

Swiss Robotics Day

Swiss Robotics DayExternal link, organised by NCCR Robotics, the most comprehensive exhibition in Switzerland on robotics for the service sector. The event is based on a historically successful conference format with exhibition character. It brings together industry, researchers, innovators, developers, investors, engineers and students to share experiences, new ideas and technologies and to jointly develop solutions for future needs.

A wide range of activities ensures that the meeting is a dynamic and enjoyable experience:

Matchmaking will be available at registration via an intuitive platform to facilitate exchanges and stimulate conversations, collaborations and partnerships.

The presentations by distinguished speakers will be attractive to every participant. This year, our world-class speakers will focus on innovative technologies, new market trends for robots, logistics, the future of aerial robots and robots in healthcare.

A job fair allows you to recruit the most talented students / graduates and find out how they can help your team and company develop the business solutions needed in our new world.

Come along and discover the most advanced technology providers, meet the latest lab spin-offs and the most representative start-ups in the Swiss robotics ecosystem and get privileged access to the experts in the field.



