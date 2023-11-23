Swiss school system receives high marks

The majority of those questioned (84%) consider the dual training system, where young people can choose between secondary school and a vocational apprenticeship, to be satisfactory. © Keystone / Georgios Kefalas

read aloud pause

X

Three quarters of Swiss are satisfied with the education system according to a survey published on Thursday.

This content was published on November 23, 2023 - 09:36

Keystone-SDA

In French-speaking Switzerland, 82% of those surveyed said they were satisfied or fairly satisfied with the school system, compared with 72% in the German-speaking part of the country. In Ticino, the figure is 79%. In the Romansch-speaking part of the country, the satisfaction rate is lowest, at 69%, according to a gfs.bern survey commissioned by Swiss Broadcasting Corporation and published on Thursday.

+ The Swiss education system explainedExternal link

The majority of those questioned (84%) consider the dual training system, where young people can choose between secondary school and a vocational apprenticeship, to be satisfactory. The opportunities for lifelong learning are also well appreciated (72%).

However, respondents were more critical of the treatment of gifted and special needs students. For the former, only 40% were satisfied with the offer, while for the latter, only 34% were satisfied. However, 54% are satisfied or fairly satisfied with the school's preparation for life.

+ Everything there is to know about the Swiss higher education system

Although often criticised, teachers fare rather well: 12% of those surveyed judge their work very positively, 55% rather positively, while 22% are rather to very dissatisfied.

The survey was carried out among 57,000 people between April and May 2023.

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative