Swiss Senate elections 2023: the Centre continues to expand its dominance
The Centre has extended its dominance in the Senate, while the Swiss People’s Party lost seats in three cantons. The Social Democratic Party also gained two seats.
The Swiss People’s Party not only lost its seat in canton Aargau, but also failed with its candidates in canton Zurich, where the Liberal Green Party took one seat from the centre-right, and canton Solothurn. The Swiss People’s Party President Marco Chiesa was re-elected. The Social Democratic Party gained two seats.
The new Senate is thus made up as follows: The Centre now has the strongest representation with 15 seats (2019: 13). The Radical-Liberal Party is in second place with eleven seats (2019: 12), ahead of the Social Democratic Party with nine seats (unchanged) and the Swiss People’s Party with six seats (unchanged).
+Swiss elections in the media: lacklustre campaign yet ‘historic’ results
The Greens still hold three seats compared to five from four years ago. The Green Liberal Party and the Geneva Citizens' Movement are once again represented in the Senate. The independent candidate Thomas Minder was not re-elected.
+Swiss Abroad also turn their back on Greens
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.