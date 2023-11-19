Swiss Senate elections 2023: the Centre continues to expand its dominance

Simon Stocker (Social Democratic Party), right, receives congratulations from former Social Democratic Party president Hans-Juerg Fehr, left, after his election in the second round of the canton Schaffhausen Senate elections on Sunday, November 19, 2023. © Keystone / Walter Bieri

read aloud pause

X

The Centre has extended its dominance in the Senate, while the Swiss People’s Party lost seats in three cantons. The Social Democratic Party also gained two seats.

This content was published on November 19, 2023 - 15:29

Keystone-SDA

The Swiss People’s Party not only lost its seat in canton Aargau, but also failed with its candidates in canton Zurich, where the Liberal Green Party took one seat from the centre-right, and canton Solothurn. The Swiss People’s Party President Marco Chiesa was re-elected. The Social Democratic Party gained two seats.

The new Senate is thus made up as follows: The Centre now has the strongest representation with 15 seats (2019: 13). The Radical-Liberal Party is in second place with eleven seats (2019: 12), ahead of the Social Democratic Party with nine seats (unchanged) and the Swiss People’s Party with six seats (unchanged).

+Swiss elections in the media: lacklustre campaign yet ‘historic’ results

The Greens still hold three seats compared to five from four years ago. The Green Liberal Party and the Geneva Citizens' Movement are once again represented in the Senate. The independent candidate Thomas Minder was not re-elected.

+Swiss Abroad also turn their back on Greens

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative