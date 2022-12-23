Swiss ski holidays up to 10% more expensive

Despite rising costs, overseas skiers are expected to return to Swiss slopes. © Keystone / Anthony Anex

Taking a holiday in a Swiss ski resort will cost up to 10% more this season compared to last as operators grapple with inflation and soaring energy costs.

This content was published on December 23, 2022 - 12:16

swissinfo.ch/mga

Other language: 1 ( en original) Português (pt) Preços de férias de esqui na Suíça aumentam em 10%

The Swiss tourism industry estimates that hotels, catering and other costs will rise between five and ten percent this winter.

But this is not putting off guests in the early part of the season. Resorts in the western canton of Valais, for example, told the Keystone-SDA news agency that guest numbers are up from last winter.

This is because foreign holiday makers are returning to Switzerland following the Covid-19 pandemic. Overseas guests are adding to the increased numbers of local skiers who have kept resorts going over the last two winters.

Switzerland Tourism is forecasting overnight stays to rise by 1.5% from the 2021/2022 season as resorts welcome an anticipated 18% more overseas guests.

Skiers from Germany, Belgium, and Britain are expected to lead the influx this winter, but guests from further flung countries, apart from China, are also expected to increase.

However, the number of Swiss skiers is expected to drop 6%, according to economic forecasters.

Inflation is hitting resorts despite prices rising at a far lower rate than surrounding countries thanks to the strength of the Swiss franc.

Alpine hotels, as major consumers of electricity, gas and oil, are expecting energy bills to make up 5% of their costs – up from 3% last winter.

On Friday, the Swiss meteorological service warned of an enhanced avalanche threat in southwest Switzerland.

The level 4 warning (the second highest danger level) was issued for parts of canton Valais and a level 3 for swathes of the central Bernese Oberland.

The warning was issued in the face of wet and unusually warm weather.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative