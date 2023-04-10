Swiss ski season ends on a high note with Easter holidays

© Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

The snow that fell at the beginning of the Easter holiday provided ideal conditions for winter sports enthusiasts.

The ski resorts could not have wished for a better end to a season that has been generally good in terms of visitor numbers. The overall assessment of this 2022-2023 season is more positive than expected, at least in the high mountains.

The number of visitors was generally good in French-speaking Switzerland, especially in the second half of the season, despite the fact that the snow cover was much less than the previous winter. The rains during Christmas adversely affected the snow cover below 1800 metres.

"The resorts located above that are even making records in attendance and turnover. The others are in a much more complicated situation," said Sébastien Travelletti, the vice-president of the Magic Pass on Swiss public television RTS External linkon Sunday. The Magic Pass gives skiers unlimited access to the cable cars in 52 ski resorts in winter.

A large number of facilities in the mountains will close on Monday as other leisure activities open up. Ski resorts also have problems keeping their seasonal staff beyond April.

"Winter seasonal workers are, for example, lumberjacks, landscapers, or work in agriculture. And their activity resumes between the end of March and the beginning of April. It is very difficult to keep these employees," said Travelletti.



