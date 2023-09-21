Swiss state secretary seeks to intensify dialogue with EU
Switzerland's new state secretary Alexandre Fasel has taken stock of the Switzerland-EU dossier together with his European Union counterpart, Jurai Nociar.
The State Secretary traveled to Brussels on Thursday for his first visit since taking up the post on September 1. The primary purpose of his visit was to introduce himself in person, Fasel said after his meeting with representatives of the European Commission. He will be doing a lot with them in the near future, he added.
+ Will the EU and Switzerland sort out their differences?
The work will “intensify considerably,” he further told a group of journalists from Swiss media. The new state secretary is continuing the exploratory talks that began under his predecessor Livia Leu.
Talks on a framework treaty between the two parties broke down in 2021 when Switzerland walked away from the negotiating table. Both parties have held a series of exploratory talks in an attempt to revive official negotiations.
If there is progress with the EU, but also in the discussions in Switzerland, the chances are good that the Federal Council will draw up a negotiating mandate towards the end of the year, added Fasel.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.