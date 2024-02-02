SWISS to fly to the South Korean capital Seoul from May
Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) will be flying to the South Korean capital Seoul as of May 7.
Three weekly flights are planned, the airline announced on Friday. This is the first time in the company’s history that SWISS is serving the Asian metropolis.
+ SWISS and Lufthansa to resume flights to Tel Aviv in January
The airline is also expanding its long-haul network to the west with Washington D.C., USA, and Toronto, Canada, in spring.
Translated from German by DeepL/amva
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.