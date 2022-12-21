SWISS to resume recruitment of new pilots

The recruitment and training of pilots is resuming after a two-year Covid-related freeze © Keystone / Christian Beutler

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) is to resume the recruitment and training of new pilots from 2023 after a two-year Covid-related freeze.

The training will be provided by the European Flight Academy, which is operated by Lufthansa Aviation Training (LAT), SWISS said in a statementExternal link on Tuesday. This will take place at various locations, including Opfikon and Grenchen in Switzerland and Goodyear (Arizona) in the US.

The Swiss national airline, which is owned by Germany’s Lufthansa, will also be employing 80 first officers who have already completed their training with LAT Switzerland.

According to information from SWISS, the total basic cost of a training course is CHF135,000 ($146,000). Of this, Swiss nationals or applicants with a C pass (EU/EFTA) can deduct up to CHF60,000 as financial aid from the federal government. Foreigners are subsidised up to a maximum of CHF36,000. SWISS also contributes CHF45,000 and CHF69,000 respectively to the training costs, the airline explained.

Future pilots will have to pay the remaining CHF30,000 or more themselves. For a “large part” of the remaining debt, SWISS provides the candidates with a loan at minimum interest. Repayment would be deferred until successful completion and entry into the cockpit of a SWISS aircraft via a monthly deduction from the entry-level salary.

Applicants should have completed at least three years of basic vocational training or have examination-free access to university-level education.

Last month SWISS said it aimed to hire 1,500 new staff to keep up with surging demand for flights after the lifting of Covid lockdowns.

