SWISS to resume regular passenger flights to China

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) says it will resume passenger flights to the Chinese city of Shanghai early next month following an easing of travel restrictions.

In a first step, the national flag carrier will schedule one flight a week before increasing the frequency to three flights a week in April.

SWISS stopped operating regular passenger flights to mainland China last April as a result of travel restrictions introduced by the Chinese authorities during the Covid pandemic.

SWISS said it was also boosting weekly airlinks to Hong Kong from five to six.

However, there are currently no plans to resume regular passenger flights to the capital, Beijing, according to a company statement published on Tuesday.

"For the time being, SWISS expects demand to be higher for Shanghai than for Beijing," a spokeswoman said.

A decision on the resumption of passenger flights to Beijing would be taken at a later date, she added.

