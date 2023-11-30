Swiss topics with a global reach: transparency and quality are central issues

swissinfo.ch

What do we mean by opinion pieces?

We are often asked what opinion pieces are and who is authorised to write them. We have produced a video in which our Head of Editors, Virginie Mangin, answers these questions.





Switzerland in the world

An integral part of this newsletter is the overview of Swiss topics that influence the world. As in the war in Ukraine, neutrality is also currently in the crossfire of international criticism, especially as conflicts like that in the Middle East continue to arise.

Other topics that are causing a stir outside Switzerland: The elections to the Swiss parliament (House of Representatives and the Senate), international jurisdiction, the Gotthard railway tunnel and Switzerland’s declining cheese exports.

The quality of our reporting takes centre stage

One of our main priorities is constantly reviewing the quality of our reporting. This is one of the reasons why we are pleased when independent institutions and organisations assess the quality of our work and when we achieve certifications. To this end, we have recently received three pieces of good news:

🎖 Renewal of the certificationExternal link from the Journalism Trust InitiativeExternal link by Reporters Without Borders.

🎖 The Public Sphere and Society Research Centre at the University of Zurich publishes an annual publication on quality in the media External link(study limited to media within Switzerland). SWI swissinfo.ch received a top score.

🎖SWI swissinfo.ch was honoured with the Social Impact Award by the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) for its data-based promotion of inclusive language in a ten-language digital newsroom.

What are the key take-aways from the parliamentary elections in Switzerland?

In our analysis of the last House of Representatives and Senate elections, eight insights emerged:

The “green wave” is over The Swiss Peoples Party has capitalised on its favourite topic The Radical-Liberal Party is not convincing the public with its stance on the issue of immigration The Social Democratic Party is not really benefiting from social discontent There in an upswing in the centre is calling Switzerland “magic formula” into question Despite various global crises, these elections did not draw crowds to the polls The battle for big ideas has failed to materialise The Swiss Abroad vote is increasingly pursued by parties

Would you like to read our analysis in detail? We have published this analysis in twelve languages.

