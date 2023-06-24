Swiss trade union demands meaningful 'wage increases' to offset rising costs

The price of several food staples have risen by more than 10% in Switzerland. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

Switzerland's largest trade union is launching a campaign calling on employers to increase wages and purchasing power to offset the rising cost of living and high inflation.

Unia President Vania Alleva warned in a press release that if employers do not compensate for inflation "in full" and do not accept wage increases "worthy of the name", social peace will be put in jeopoardy. The union is calling on employers to pay up and is launching an advocacy campaign in autumn to that end.

Although inflation remains relatively low in Switzerland, rising prices for energy and certain basic consumer goods are putting a strain on Swiss households. The cost of living in Switzerland is already among the highest in the world.

Low-income earners are particularly hard hit by the rising cost of living, according to the union. Stagnating wages have made it difficult for low- and middle-income employees, as well as pensioners, to cope with high inflation, soaring health insurance premiums and rising energy costs.

The union recommends raising the minimum wage to at least CHF4,500, or CHF5,000 for employees with a professional certification. Unia believes such a measure would be particularly beneficial for women, many of whom work in professions where wages “continue to fall arbitrarily.”

The campaign was announced on Saturday at the conclusion of a union delegates’ meeting.

