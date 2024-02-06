Swiss train manufacturer Stadler receives first order for the Gulf region

(Symbol image) Stadler CEO Peter Spuhler, pictured during the roll-out of Stadler Rail's new high-speed train "Giruno", on Thursday, May 18, 2017, in canton Thurgau, Switzerland. © Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

The train manufacturer Stadler from eastern Switzerland has landed a major deal in Saudi Arabia. The order from Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) is worth up to around CHF600 million ($689 million).

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 EN original Русский ru Компания Stadler получила заказ из Саудовской Аравии Read more: Компания Stadler получила заказ из Саудовской Аравии

According to a statement issued on Monday evening, the basic version of the supply contract comprises ten multiple units with the option of ten more. The associated maintenance contract covers full maintenance as well as the supply of spare parts for a period of ten years.

Stadler was successful in an international tendering process. This is Stadler’s first order in the Gulf region. The trains to be delivered will have a length of around 175 metres and are reportedly adapted to the climatic conditions in the desert state.

+Could a direct high-speed train link between Switzerland and London soon be a reality?

SAR plans to use the trains primarily on the eastern railway network in order to increase capacity between the urban centres of Riyadh, Hofuf, Abqaiq and Dammam. SAR’s rail network is currently undergoing major expansion as part of the Saudi “Vision 2030” modernisation plan.

In addition to Stadler CEO Peter Spuhler and Nasser Al-Jasser, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Transport and Logistics and Chairman of the SAR Board of Directors, Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin was also present at the signing of the contract this past Monday.

+ How to behave on a Swiss train

Translated from German by DeepL/amva

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe