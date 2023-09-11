Swiss trees turn brown earlier than usual

Autumn foliage colours start to be seen in Switzerland. Keystone / Karl Mathis

read aloud pause

X

This year, the first trees were already turning brown at the end of August, several weeks earlier than usual. Repeated droughts and heat waves are putting them to the test.

This content was published on September 11, 2023 - 14:15

Keystone-SDA/ds

Trees are turning brown earlier in the Jura mountains and on the western side of the Central Plateau, noted the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL) on Monday. Early summer precipitation was below average.

The species most affected appear to be beech and hornbeam. Beech trees had already suffered significant damage from the droughts and heatwaves of 2018 and 2022. South of the Alps, the phenomenon mainly concerns lime and birch.

Lime and hornbeam trees have produced particularly large numbers of seeds this year, making them more vulnerable to drought. In addition, the ozone dose exceeds tolerable limits.

+ Second half of August records longest heat period

Intensifying phenomenon

Many trees have turned brown without going through the usual stages of autumn coloration. This is problematic, as the coloring process normally allows trees to store nutrients.

While the phenomenon is not new, it is likely to become more pronounced as a result of global warming, WSL points out. It is also possible that some trees are keeping their foliage green for longer due to mild temperatures. These contrasts highlight the stress on forests.

It is still too early to say whether this phenomenon is affecting the whole of Europe.

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative