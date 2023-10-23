Swiss union campaigns against human trafficking

Pieces of wood and other debris washed up on the beach, three days after a boat of migrants sank off the coast, in Steccato di Cutro, southern Italy, Keystone

Unia is concerned about human trafficking in Switzerland and has published a list of best practices to prevent the exploitation of workers.

The union believes that concrete measures are needed to raise awareness and combat this scourge.

Experts, trade union representatives, authorities and employers met in Bern on Monday at the invitation of Unia for a symposium on "Human trafficking for the purpose of labour exploitation".

As part of the national action plan against this phenomenon, Unia is calling on employers to take responsibility. In Switzerland, networks of human traffickers exert physical and psychological pressure on a workforce that can be exploited at will. These intimidations are compounded by swindling, deception, isolation, inadequate wages and exploitation of a situation of distress, says Unia in a press release.

The brochure on good practice aims to provide better protection for the staff concerned, by highlighting the risks of exploitation. Its demands focus on the conclusion of written employment contracts, checks on the working conditions of subcontractors, transparent wages with regular payments, remuneration that is independent of residence status, and compliance with health standards.

