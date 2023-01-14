Swiss-US ministers talk sanctions regime and bilateral relations

Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis joined a debate on the rule of law at the UN Security Council before meeting US Secretary of State Blinken in Washington. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Swiss foreign minister Ignazio Cassis met US counterpart Antony Blinken in Washington on Friday for talks on UN Security Council priorities and scientific collaboration.

This content was published on January 14, 2023 - 11:51

Keystone-SDA/jdp

Discussions between Blinken and Cassis focused on advancing the rule of law in connection with sanctions regimes, according to a press releaseExternal link from the Swiss foreign ministry.

“I am confident that working together with the US will allow us to make faster progress on this key issue for Switzerland in the UN Security Council,” Cassis is quotedExternal link as saying.

The meeting took place a day after Cassis joined a debate on the rule of law at the UN Security Council in New York. The topic is a key priority for Switzerland as it takes up its two-year term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Cassis and Blinken also discussed bilateral relations, specifically around education, research and technology. Strengthening foreign policy cooperation with the US is one of the Swiss government’s key priorities. The US is Switzerland's second largest trading partner after the European Union.

The two countries also have various agreements around research and scientific collaboration including on quantum research.

Articles in this story Listen to our podcast, Inside Geneva

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative